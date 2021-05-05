Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kalovskiy Dmitry 🤘

Communication Platform

Kalovskiy Dmitry 🤘
Kalovskiy Dmitry 🤘
Hire Me
  • Save
Communication Platform web design figma help chat voice voip message concept landing connect cloud saas cpaas network telephone communication
Communication Platform web design figma help chat voice voip message concept landing connect cloud saas cpaas network telephone communication
Download color palette
  1. Teliax.png
  2. Desktop - 9.png

Hey guys✌️, I want to share with you one of the recent projects. Teliax: this is a site for a cloud communications company. The task was to make a complete redesign and develop new design elements.

I would be grateful 😃 for your advice and comments.
Follow me if you like my work and soon I will surprise you with new projects!🤟🏻🔥

Kalovskiy Dmitry 🤘
Kalovskiy Dmitry 🤘
Digital designer ✦ high quality UI/UX solutions
Hire Me

More by Kalovskiy Dmitry 🤘

View profile
    • Like