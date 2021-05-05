Trending designs to inspire you
For Anatolian Rock Revival Project * poster and cover illustration.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVeFKEgg5hc
* A project, dedicated to bringing the non-mainstream pieces from the Turkish Rock History into the light with unique art works.
fb.com/anatolianrockrevivalproject
instagram.com/anatolianrockrp
twitter.com/AnatolianRockRP