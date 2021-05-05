Mesut Uğurlu

Anatolian Rock Revival Project

Mesut Uğurlu
Anatolian Rock Revival Project rocknroll turkish rock old car illustrations turkey skull poster design anatolian rock hereke cahit oben psychedelic illustration poster
For Anatolian Rock Revival Project * poster and cover illustration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bVeFKEgg5hc

* A project, dedicated to bringing the non-mainstream pieces from the Turkish Rock History into the light with unique art works.

fb.com/anatolianrockrevivalproject
instagram.com/anatolianrockrp
twitter.com/AnatolianRockRP

