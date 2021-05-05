Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In the picture of Odessa), I drew a girl with cats because there are a lot of cats on the Odessa yards and people love them and feed constantly.
The full project you can look at - My character, my city - https://www.behance.net/gallery/118888759/My-character-my-city
Special thanks to Anna Panfilenko (https://www.behance.net/shadovv_cat) for the presentation