Catwoman.

Catwoman. sweethearts photography cat cartoon character vector design illustration
In the picture of Odessa), I drew a girl with cats because there are a lot of cats on the Odessa yards and people love them and feed constantly.
The full project you can look at - My character, my city - https://www.behance.net/gallery/118888759/My-character-my-city

Special thanks to Anna Panfilenko (https://www.behance.net/shadovv_cat) for the presentation

Posted on May 5, 2021
