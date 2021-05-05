Martin Vosatka

unseen projects social nonprofit equality equity ngo skulls
unseen projects brings awareness to social problems showing skin deep similarity and helping disadvantaged people. The logo mark shows two connected skulls as a symbol of understanding and skin deep resemblance

Posted on May 5, 2021
