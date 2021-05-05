Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Halo Abdur

Mobile App - Blood Pressure Management (Germany)

Halo Abdur
Halo Abdur
  • Save
Mobile App - Blood Pressure Management (Germany) germany blood management app blood pressure mobile ui ui ux mobile design mobile app design mobile app ui design uidesign figma design figmadesign figma
Download color palette

The Mobile App UI project for the Blood Pressure Management App (Germany Language) done with Figma, I hope you guys enjoy this shot! :D

Press "L" and leave feedback! Cheers!

More work is on the way. 🔥🔥🔥

Halo Abdur
Halo Abdur

More by Halo Abdur

View profile
    • Like