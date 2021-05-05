Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dendy

Styrofoam Food Box 3D Mockup Bundle

Dendy
Dendy
  • Save
Styrofoam Food Box 3D Mockup Bundle snack polythene storage 3d lunch object product clean white template isolated packaging food mockup box pack plastic styrofoam package container
Download color palette

Styrofoam Food Box 3D Mockup Bundle

Graphic templates of Styrofoam Food Box 3D Mockup Bundle in Photoshop Format.
Use this on your next design project with ease.
Download this now, then you will get these benefits :

+ High Resolution
+ PSD File
+ Easy to Edit
+ Organized Layers
+ Transparent Background Available

Get this mockups here :
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/styrofoam-food-box-3d-mockup-bundle/ref/236822/

Dendy
Dendy

More by Dendy

View profile
    • Like