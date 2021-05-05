The Football Challenge App is an application for football clubs to manage events. You can quickly create new football tournaments or easily arrange friendly matches. ⚽️

In order to get to know the application, its shortcomings and define goals, we started our cooperation by organizing a scoping session and user experience workshops. The meetings allowed us to learn more about the structure and functionalities, as well as the requirements for the application itself.

The most important goals were to increase the usability of the application by rebuilding its structure and navigation, adding several new functionalities, including team ranking, notification system or live statistics and dividing users into 3 groups with functions dedicated to them. The Football Challenge App was to receive a new look & feel and be ready for implementation in less than 2 months.

More information you can find in the case study on the Mits website (only polish for now - sorry): Case Study

