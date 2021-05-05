Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Damien Hottelier Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

→ Client: Damien Hottelier - https://www.hottelier.com

The Logo Smith designed a new Brand Logo design for Damien Hottelier, a Swiss attorney-at-law who practices family law and enforced collection, back in 2012.

The logo mark is comprised of the initials D, H and to a lesser extent, a lowercase a for ‘avocat’, but this was more by chance than intentional.

Putting both the D and a together allowed me to utilize some negative space to represent Damien’s surname, Hottelier.

I was able to design a neat, compact and symmetrical logo mark and monogram for Damien, which all falls nicely within the confines of a square, so ideal for social media and other online uses.

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

