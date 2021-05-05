Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Orbital Control Room - In Clay

Orbital Control Room - In Clay mechanics mechanical isometric room room clayrender clay spaceship spacex technology space isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Don't have anything to add, doing things as we do around here. First, actual, then, clay. Not going to animate this because honestly fuck this illustration and I want to make something cute now.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
