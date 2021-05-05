Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ilona Sereda

Home Page for Movies & TV shows Streaming Service

homepage design home page homepage film website website concept website design website movies streaming online streaming streaming service web visual design ui landingpage
Hi there! This is the concept for the streaming service landing page🎥.
The main idea of design is to catch the interest of modern spectators so that they buy a subscription that suits them. It is important to give them an opportunity to watch a little, as well as to try the abilities of website🎬

