Home Page for Movies & TV shows Streaming Service

Hi there! This is the concept for the streaming service landing page🎥.
The main idea of design is to catch the interest of modern spectators so that they buy a subscription that suits them. It is important to give them an opportunity to watch a little, as well as to try the abilities of website🎬