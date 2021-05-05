🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Cábala is more than just a drink. For that reason, Hobby built a concept inspired by that popular ritual of sharing a beer in the street, at the table, at home or in front of a church. A ritual shared by all, that became a kind of "social amulet" to enjoy life and share moments. The design of a striking and powerful packaging, in which the number of bottles is intentionally different from the traditional (five-pack), accentuates the fact of wanting to break paradigms and schemes within the category. In addition, the construction of the logo proposes a hidden message: the letter "A" has been intentionally rotated to hint at two important meanings: a change of destiny, and a glass of beer.