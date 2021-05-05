Guilherme Behling

Lufthansa App UI Concept

Lufthansa App UI Concept clean flight booking plane ticket airline flight app lufthansa minimalism minimalist ui
Today I present a concept of some screens I did for the Lufthansa App — focusing on minimalism, clarity and objectivity.

Feedbacks are greatly appreciated :)

---------------------

