Ziraat Bank Football Machine

According to the statistics, the number of World Cups per 70 million football coaches in Turkey is “Zero”, gentlemen, who do you think is to blame here?
Summary
Ziraat Turkish Cup communication campaign, which was prepared by Happy People Project Ad Agency and which aimed to explain that football is more than just a game, was published on the TV and printed media. The ad questions what happened to football, a game which we used to enjoy together and witness its miracles, unsparing friendships, and its unifying impact; the ad also reminds the players and other factors constituting the football industry their roles and responsibilities. The ad scored with large groups in a short amount of time with its creative idea and successful production; with a strategy so different from mainstream football sponsorship deals, the ad brings the problems in Turkish football up for discussion.