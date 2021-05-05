Cowboy Dog

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This illustration is part of a collaboration.
"My character is in my city!" I was draw a cowboy funny dog character on my photo of pony in St. Petersburg. You can see the full project here . Thanks everyone for watching!💖
Special thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation
Follow me on instagram 🔥 Sasshhaaaart