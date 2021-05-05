Sasshhaaaa

Cowboy Dog

Cowboy Dog dog illustration funny character retro pony cowboy dog lowbrow art lowbrowart rubber hose rubberhose vintage procreate cartoon character characterdesign 1930s cartoon character design character illustration art illustration
This illustration is part of a collaboration.
"My character is in my city!" I was draw a cowboy funny dog character on my photo of pony in St. Petersburg. You can see the full project here . Thanks everyone for watching!💖

Special thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation

Follow me on instagram 🔥 Sasshhaaaart

