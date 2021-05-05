Sasshhaaaa

Flower Town Clown

Flower Town Clown 1930 retro flowers flower clowns clown lowbrow art lowbrowart rubber hose rubberhose characterdesign cartoon character cartoon illustration vintage 1930s cartoon character design character illustration art illustration
This illustration is part of a collaboration "My character is in my city!" I was draw a flower clown character on my photo of street art in city from Moscow Region - Ramenskoe. You can see the full project here . Thanks everyone for watching!💖

Special thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation

Rebound of
Fishing is prohibited
By Vladislav Aristov
