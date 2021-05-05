🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Worked on this thank you card design for Faber Castell!
It's a very simple design yet I love the final look of it, right from the decorative elements added to the background drop!
Please like and comment if you like this design!
Follow me for more creative designs like these.
Thanks!!