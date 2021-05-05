Divya Balaji

Thank-You Card

Divya Balaji
Divya Balaji
  • Save
Thank-You Card instagram instagram post dribbbleshot dribbble adobe illustrator adobe colors marketing online shopping card design thankyou thankyoucard faber castell minimal typography logo design illustration branding
Download color palette

Worked on this thank you card design for Faber Castell!

It's a very simple design yet I love the final look of it, right from the decorative elements added to the background drop!

Please like and comment if you like this design!

Follow me for more creative designs like these.

Thanks!!

Divya Balaji
Divya Balaji

More by Divya Balaji

View profile
    • Like