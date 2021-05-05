Bitumen Drum Decanter Machine - Atlas Technologies

If you already have an asphalt plant and are getting bitumen in drums, you can use the bitumen decanter to melt bitumen and store liquid bitumen in the space provided in the machine itself. This liquid bitumen can be transferred to your bitumen tanks in the asphalt plant as the integration is very easy. You can even transfer the liquid bitumen to bitumen tanks to take away to another site or to bitumen distributors. The best part of this equipment is that it can be easily integrated as per your requirement.

Address: Block No. 97, Mehsana-Ahmedabad Highway, Behind Bhupendra Crane House, At & Po. Ditasan - 382710 District: Mehsana, Gujarat, India.

Website: https://www.atlastechnologiesindia.com/drummed-bitumen-decanting-machine