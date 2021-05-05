Tatuna Gverdtsiteli

Didgori - Social Club Logo Design

Didgori - Social Club Logo Design illustrator logodesign clubbing
The club is located near Didgori valley, where
The Battle of Didgori was fought between the
armies of the Kingdom of Georgia and the
Great Seljuq Empire at the narrow place 40 km
west of Tbilisi, on August 12, 1121.

The logo can uniquely be represented with the help
of keyboard and you can primarly type it in the
text too:

Posted on May 5, 2021
