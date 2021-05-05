Lottie Navigation Bar

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Check out our example on GitHub!
https://github.com/HTD-Health/lottie-navigation
Try it yourself on CodePen!
https://codepen.io/htdhealth/pen/LYxvdvm
We all know how hard communication between designers and developers can be – especially when it comes to animations 😱
Lottie comes to the rescue and allows motion designers to use animation tools like Adobe After Effects to create complex animations that are then translated to code which is what our developers need! Finally we can shake hands 🤝
Check out our GitHub for more in depth explanation, deep dive into our code and try it yourself! 💙
We'll be posting more resources like this in the future so leave a like and follow our team! 🥰