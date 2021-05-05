Lottie Navigation Bar

Check out our example on GitHub!

https://github.com/HTD-Health/lottie-navigation

Try it yourself on CodePen!

https://codepen.io/htdhealth/pen/LYxvdvm

We all know how hard communication between designers and developers can be – especially when it comes to animations 😱

Lottie comes to the rescue and allows motion designers to use animation tools like Adobe After Effects to create complex animations that are then translated to code which is what our developers need! Finally we can shake hands 🤝

Check out our GitHub for more in depth explanation, deep dive into our code and try it yourself!

