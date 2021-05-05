Rokas Aleliunas

Merge

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Hire Me
  • Save
Merge art minimalism minimalist conceptual illustration merge figure illustration woman illustration woman poster art lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Download color palette

Thinking about social constructs.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Rokas Aleliunas
Rokas Aleliunas
Two years of everyday poster.
Hire Me

More by Rokas Aleliunas

View profile
    • Like