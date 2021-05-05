Rauf

Blend transition with a candy text

Rauf
Rauf
  • Save
Blend transition with a candy text blur shadows heart love transition blend candy texture pink creamy summer food sweety vector dribbble illustraion design
Download color palette

Blend transition with a candy text made in a tasty manner,so it'll remind you something yummy!:)))

Rauf
Rauf

More by Rauf

View profile
    • Like