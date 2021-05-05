Marina Manky

Townswoman

Marina Manky
Marina Manky
  • Save
Townswoman worm graffiti city citizen concept characterdesign illustration on photo russia chelyabinsk girl adobe illustrator character vector illustration
Download color palette

This work is part of a collaboration "My character, my city"

special thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation
My city Chelyabinsk is known for its lousy ecology. #челябинскдыши
At first I wanted to make the girl is green because of our air rich of elements of the periodic table, but then the positive and love to colors prevailed. The photo was taken in one of the most decorated and colorful places in gray city - here the street lives, and does not suffocate.

51ab9e8d5c4f1c1b53fbb1b2b59bbc7e
Rebound of
DARK CORNER
By Galina Belyaeva
Marina Manky
Marina Manky

More by Marina Manky

View profile
    • Like