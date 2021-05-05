Townswoman

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This work is part of a collaboration "My character, my city"
special thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation
My city Chelyabinsk is known for its lousy ecology. #челябинскдыши
At first I wanted to make the girl is green because of our air rich of elements of the periodic table, but then the positive and love to colors prevailed. The photo was taken in one of the most decorated and colorful places in gray city - here the street lives, and does not suffocate.