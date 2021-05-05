Students Profile

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
My First on Dribble. Its a school admin UI. The shot is from the students page that shows basic details and overall rankings in terms of curriculam, sports and warnings.
Final page can be view at
https://dribbble.com/shots/15711545-School-Students-View
(Logos and photos are just for illustration purpose and belong to their respective owners)