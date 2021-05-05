Md Masud MIah

Business card Design

Md Masud MIah
Md Masud MIah
  • Save
Business card Design design mp creative logo creative design company logo business card design graphic design photoshop
Download color palette

Here is my business card design.
contact for freelance work:
https://www.behance.net/mpmasud360
Thank you so much

Md Masud MIah
Md Masud MIah

More by Md Masud MIah

View profile
    • Like