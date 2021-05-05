Helena Nejedlá

Web application Log in page

Helena Nejedlá
Helena Nejedlá
  • Save
Web application Log in page website log in page dark figma typography logo design ui high fidelity ux design
Download color palette

Hey guys! 👐

All I was given at the beginning was logo.
So, first I decided what colors to use. Then I found the exact font of the logo (very proud of it 🦚) and pair it with matching font.

Would you 🪵 in?

Helena Nejedlá
Helena Nejedlá

More by Helena Nejedlá

View profile
    • Like