Daniyal Pirzada

CASTLE Powerpoint Template

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada
  • Save
CASTLE Powerpoint Template app typography vector minimal animation design illustrator illustration graphic design logo
Download color palette

20 Unique Custom Slides
images Placeholder
Made with Slidemaster ( Just Drag & Drop your Image )
Drag And Drop image
Theme Colour Option, Easy to change colors, Fully editable text and photos
Clean Theme Version

Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/0v4ld5

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada

More by Daniyal Pirzada

View profile
    • Like