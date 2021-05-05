The Logo Smith - Logo Designer & Brand Identity Design Studio

LimeRx Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

LimeRx Logo Designed by The Logo Smith
→ Client: LimeRx, on behalf of RxLess

LimeRx is the last of 5 RX Company logo and savings cards redesigns that I am working on; part of a ongoing rebranding project that I completed last year for RxLess.

With 5 existing card logos to redesign, LimeRx is the last one to be explored for ideas.

Quite a simple design based on an actual lime, but the lime is split into 2, and each half represents the 2 lnitials: l & r

The Logo Smith aka smith.™

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

