LimeRx Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

→ Client: LimeRx, on behalf of RxLess

LimeRx is the last of 5 RX Company logo and savings cards redesigns that I am working on; part of a ongoing rebranding project that I completed last year for RxLess.

With 5 existing card logos to redesign, LimeRx is the last one to be explored for ideas.

Quite a simple design based on an actual lime, but the lime is split into 2, and each half represents the 2 lnitials: l & r

