Samson Gilbert Nota

Delight Live-In-Care - Proposed Logo Design

Samson Gilbert Nota
Samson Gilbert Nota
  • Save
Delight Live-In-Care - Proposed Logo Design web website icon vector graphic design minimal typography logo design branding
Download color palette

Delight Live-In-Care is a member of the UK Homecare Association Ltd (UKHCA), the home care provider professional association. The UKHCA supports healthcare organizations, provides representation within national and regional policymakers and regulators, and promotes the highest standards of care.

I'm taking on new projects:

Got an idea? Looking for a trusted and reliable freelancer or team to bring it to life? Get in touch today
Samson Gilbert Nota | Studio Plus

#logodesign #logodesigner #branding #logoconcept #logo #brandstrategy #logoprocess #graphicdesigndaily #logoconcept

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2021
Samson Gilbert Nota
Samson Gilbert Nota

More by Samson Gilbert Nota

View profile
    • Like