Halo Abdur

Web App - Booking hotel

Halo Abdur
Halo Abdur
  • Save
Web App - Booking hotel responsive web design responsive website responsive design booking app hotel booking hotel booking app ui ux design ui ux web ui design webdesign ui design uidesign figma design figmadesign figma
Download color palette

The Web UI project for the hotel booking app done with Figma, I hope you guys enjoy this shot! :D

Press "L" and leave feedback! Cheers!

More work is on the way. 🔥🔥🔥

Halo Abdur
Halo Abdur

More by Halo Abdur

View profile
    • Like