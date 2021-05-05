Irina Kiseleva

My character is in my city

My character is in my city st. petersburg roof magic witch sphinx cosmic character cartoon vector illustration illustration
This illustration is part of a collaboration.
"My character is in my city!" I painted the magical inhabitants of St. Petersburg. The magic of the city rooftops! You can see the full project here
Thanks everyone for watching!

Special thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation

