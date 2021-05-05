E-commerce app where sellers can socialise with users

Retailers in my locality were facing a huge problem that they weren't able to connect with the customers or potential buyers socially, can't share information and receive feedback from the society as a whole on their new products, they weren't able to engage them with new exciting offers in order to increase the number of their customer base, and they weren't able to auction their surplus inventory thus I took a pledge to solve their problems of customer experience using my UI UX designing skills to create a brand for them.

Now you must be wondering why did I use UX in order to solve their problems of branding and increase overall brand value?

It is because CX + UX = Bx