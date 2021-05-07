Footage Farm | CMS Wireframe

Footage Farm is a public domain commercial library supplying high-quality archival footage for film and TV productions worldwide. Having been around for over 20 years, FF has a vast library of footage, which was not made available online due to the difficulty in managing the site. Because of this, the site needed an overhaul to reflect the best of the archived footage and let people access it all, easily.

Footage Farm approached Bokaap Design with a problem: their online experience no longer represented where they were as an organization. The website architecture was unstructured, the footages were scattered and hard to find and the back-end was difficult to manage their large archive. They had also recently acquired their American counterpart and needed a new identity that re-announced their presence to the world. We partnered with Footage Farm to overhaul their entire online presence right from branding to web designing, to make it easier for them to manage this new presence – through structured data and custom CMS.

Our Role:

• Branding

• Web Design

• Custom CMS

––

www.footagefarm.com