Irfan Khan ✪

Learning App UI Exploration

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪
  • Save
Learning App UI Exploration logo typography branding vector illustration design learning platform learning app sketch adobexd adobe figma ios saas
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is Course learning app clean Design Concept According to smooth gradient. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's in comments. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -

ui.irfan.ux@gmail.com
Instagram - ux.irfan.ui

Thanks 🙋

Irfan Khan ✪
Irfan Khan ✪

More by Irfan Khan ✪

View profile
    • Like