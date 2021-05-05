KatiaZhe

Girl in Krasnoyarsk

KatiaZhe
KatiaZhe
  • Save
Girl in Krasnoyarsk yard house teenage teenager chewing gum bird baby kids characterdesign illustration cartoon girl character
Download color palette

Oh! How unexpected! My character is in my city!
This illustration is part of the collaboration "My character. My city"
Full project is here.

Special thanks to Anya Panfilenko for the presentation.

KatiaZhe
KatiaZhe

More by KatiaZhe

View profile
    • Like