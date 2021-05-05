Marlon Studio

Bohemsca syrup

blueberry illustration packaging design logo design rabbit owl label design syrup
The latest challenge in the brand's design evolution was the introduction of "Zahuštěná šťáva", a line of premium natural syrups made with no added sugar. A step above the core range of the brand, these needed an extra boost in the packaging design, which was enhanced by metallic gold accents and a natural textured paper for the labels. The syrup range also includes hand-drawn illustrations depicting the 2 ingredients in every flavour.

