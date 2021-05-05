Ajay Umat

Ajay Umat
Ajay Umat
Hello folks👋
Podcast app concept design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
I made app design as simple as possible because simplicity is key in UI design😉
What do you think guys? Let me know in the comments below. Cheers!

