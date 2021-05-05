Davor Butorac

Crossroads

Davor Butorac
Davor Butorac
Hire Me
  • Save
Crossroads logodaily logoinspiration logo design branding design brand identity brand design logodesinger logos logodesigns logodesigner brandidentity dbworkplay logodesign design icon visual identity symbol logomark logo branding
Download color palette

Rejected concept created for a game development studio.

Looking to start a new design project?

Contact: info@dbworkplay.com

Instagram I Behance I Website

Thank you!

Davor Butorac
Davor Butorac
Freelance Logo Designer. Available Worldwide.
Hire Me

More by Davor Butorac

View profile
    • Like