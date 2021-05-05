Anastasia Gurdish

Landing Page for Residential complex “Ulduz”

Anastasia Gurdish
Anastasia Gurdish
  • Save
Landing Page for Residential complex “Ulduz” dnipro apartments flat landing page design landing design landing page landing pagewebsite residential complex webui webdesign website web uidesign uiux design uiuxdesign uiux ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,
I would like to present you modern landing page design for the Residential complex “Ulduz”.

Our main goal was to develop a convenient and simple design for our clients. The Landing was designed in warm brown colors. It combines modern lifestyle and urban dynamics with the views of nature.

I hope you’ll like it and don’t forget to show some love! Press ❤️ to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots 😌
Thanks for watching 💜
Here is my Instagram link:
https://www.instagram.com/nana.uiux/
and Behance:
https://www.behance.net/nastiaghur5838

Anastasia Gurdish
Anastasia Gurdish

More by Anastasia Gurdish

View profile
    • Like