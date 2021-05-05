Landing Page for Residential complex “Ulduz”

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers,
I would like to present you modern landing page design for the Residential complex “Ulduz”.
Our main goal was to develop a convenient and simple design for our clients. The Landing was designed in warm brown colors. It combines modern lifestyle and urban dynamics with the views of nature.
I hope you’ll like it and don’t forget to show some love! Press ❤️ to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots 😌
Thanks for watching 💜
