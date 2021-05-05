Gol Tracker - Design Application

Hi Dribbble!

Now I share my latest design project Goal Tracker from US.

Application for online football games by GPS

I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work.

----------------

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to novrezaridwansyah@gmail.com

----------------

Thank you for appreciating my design!

#LetDiscoverMore