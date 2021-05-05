Gol Tracker - Design Application

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribbble!
Now I share my latest design project Goal Tracker from US.
Application for online football games by GPS
I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work.
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to novrezaridwansyah@gmail.com
Thank you for appreciating my design!
#LetDiscoverMore