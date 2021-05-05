Database health dashboard

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello guys 👋,
There’s no other more precious thing than health. To manage the health data, we present the interactive dashboard 📊 that allows for a visual representation of parameters that testify to the condition of the database. Fully customizable widgets and numerous parameters support a good quality assessment. Just take a look at the spider chart 🕸️! It compares databases with selected parameters.
