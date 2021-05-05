ChatDaddy Whatsapp Automate Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribbble!
Now I share my latest design project ChatDaddy from Hongkong.
ChatDaddy help business manage and automate messages across WhatsApp, Messenger and other possible platform where their customer exits, and connect meaningful data to help business understand their customers better.
I hope you like it! Press "L" on your keyboard if you do and follow me to not miss upcoming work.
