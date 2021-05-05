Tomcy Thomas

404 Error UI Design

Tomcy Thomas
Tomcy Thomas
  • Save
404 Error UI Design flatdesign aesthetic webdesign ux uiux figma ui minimal dailyuichallenge dailyui dailyui008
Download color palette

I hope you guys like it 😉

Press "L" to like and feel free to leave a comment in this post.

Do comment your suggestions and views on this design!
Don't forget to drop a 💖!

Have an amazing idea? Send to our email to get it designed:
📩 designsbytomc@gmail.com

Tomcy Thomas
Tomcy Thomas

More by Tomcy Thomas

View profile
    • Like