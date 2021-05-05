Jared Best

Ulm

Ulm real world map location google maps blender 3d
I used Blender, Maps Models Importer, and RenderDoc to create this chunk of Ulm with the Ulm Minster at its center. I cleaned up the mesh, applied a few material tweaks, and rendered it using Syferfontein 1d Clear from HDRIHaven.

Posted on May 5, 2021
