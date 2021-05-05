Metalline - Typeface

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Metalline is a modern font typeface that is easy to remember and stylish. A slight wave in uppercase ( alternates ) Ligatures and alternates in lowercase make this font even more unique. It is a mix between classic serif and sans serif.
Metalline comes with uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and punctuation marks and language support. This font is perfect for fashion-related branding or editorial design and features both masculine and feminine qualities.
Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/1QKQkO