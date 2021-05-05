Gangitem - Serif Font

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Introducing Gangitem Font, a modern and elegant serif font. It's equipped with a variety of discretionary ligatures to give you all you need for great typography. This font is both modern and nostalgic and works great for logos, mastheads and pull quotes. It pairs beautifully with a minimal sans serif or light script font.
