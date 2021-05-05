Marlon Studio

Bohemsca logo lemonade logo czech logo rabbit owl
The visual identity of Bohemsca revolves around the symbol of the animals in its logo. The insight that the product is always made up of unexpected combinations of flavours was translated into the idea of 2 animals that are typically enemies in the wild, depicted as being friends. Given the rabbit and owl are the most common wild animals in the Czech Republic, we selected these to enhance the brand's proud local identity.

Posted on May 5, 2021
