Introducing THE SHOUTING FONT, a bold and fun display font. Inspired by the classic 60’s design styles, a decade of bold and swashes styles. with high contrast letterforms. The font really bring a good statement for your logo design and can be the image of a design. THE SHOUTING is very unique and easy to apply to any media; t-shirts, posters, sign boards, and social media needs.
