20 Location tracker - Glovo

20 Location tracker - Glovo
Download color palette

Daily UI #20 Location tracker based on an existing screen in the app Glovo, a food delivery in Spain. I just redid it implementing dark mode. I based the colors on a banner they already had for halloween.

Posted on May 5, 2021
    • Like