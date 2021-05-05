Lucas

Agency - Front Page
Work done during a test.
We had 7hours to create a design for an mobile development agency.
We had to create 1 desktop & 1 mobile wireframe, and 1 desktop and 1mobile high resolution design

Posted on May 5, 2021
