PALTU : Pet Adoption App UI

"A person may not be a right partener for you but a pet will always be a right partner for you and will be there for you at all times ".

'Paltu' is an pet adoption app which users can use to find the perfect partner .

I wanted to make the traditional Pet adoption app easy and quick to use and that's why i redesigned the UI and have come up with this .

The app is based on a picturebook and somewhat from tinder , in which users can easily interact between elements and interpet it way easier than the traditional Pet app UI.

The USP(aka unique selling point) of this app is the cards swiping experience (just like in tinder) where users can right swipe and left swipe pets .

Hope you guys like it.

Make sure to drop your suggestions : )